Rain overnight for the fifth day in a row

Heavy rainfall in 9 circles : Record rainfall, increase in crop damage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unseasonal rains lashed the district and the city from midnight to dawn on Thursday. Between November 26 to 30, there has been more or less rainfall in the city and area every night.

Torrential rain fell in 9 circles. Due to this, there is a possibility of increasing the loss of crops in the district and the district administration has given orders to carry out the work of Panchnama on a war footing.

On November 26, 60.8 mm rainfall was recorded. There was heavy rain in 32 circles. On Thursday, 71 mm rain was recorded. There was heavy rain in 9 circles. Compared to the annual average, 96 percent of the rainfall has occurred. A total of 585 mm rainfall has fallen in four months from June to September. Over 96 percent rainfall has been recorded compared to the annual average of 662 mm including October and November. Although the average rainfall has been met, it has been unseasonal and has soiled the rabi season crops.

How much rain in which circle?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city: 71.50 mm.

Kanchanwadi: 69 mm

Harsul: 69.25 mm

Chouka: 69.25 mm

Pandharpur: 67.75 mm

Pisadevi: 67.75 mm

Warud Kazi: 67.75 mm

Waluj: 67.75 mm

Pirbawda: 80.76 mm