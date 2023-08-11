Rainy Day at Winchester pre-primary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students of the pre-primary section of Winchester School came together to celebrate the Rainy Day, recently. The tiny tots embraced the rain showers with open arms, sporting colourful raincoats and holding onto bright umbrellas. Teachers organized a series of engaging activities like rain-themed artworks, sharing their rainy day stories. School director Dr Afsar Khan highlighted the importance of such events in the holistic development of the children.