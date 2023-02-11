Rajabazar Jain temple 44th anniversary celebrated

Aurangabad: The 44th anniversary of the Shri Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar was celebrated with enthusiasm recently. The programme began with the dharma dhwajarohan ceremony.

The panchamrut abhishek of Bhagwan Shantinath was held by the Namokar Bhaktimandal. The devotees were dressed in traditional attire. The namokar bhakti mandal also celebrated its 21st anniversary. The devotees participated in various religious programmes organised throughout the day. The programmes concluded with an aarti and distribution of Mahaprasad. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, trustee Mahavir Patni, Narendra Ajmera and others were present.