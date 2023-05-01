FIRs lodged for fraud in army recruitment drive

Lucknow, May 1 Two FIRs have been lodged for irregularities in an army recruitment drive that was conducted specially for civil for the posts of cooks, washermen, and other helping staff in March.

Some candidates used solvers while taking the written exam and this use of unfair means got exposed during scrutiny.

Lt Colonel of Army Medicine Core headquarters, P.K. Singh lodged a case against a miscreant for taking an exam at the place of another candidate.

The officials entrusted with the job to conduct examinations checked the academic credentials of an examinee named Rohan Singh of Agra who had applied for the post of washerman.

"The photos pasted on the original form of this examinee did not match with the one clicked during the written exam. When he was summoned for presenting his academic credentials, the suspect claimed the photo was not his. This needed a police probe, so a case had to be registered," an officer said.

Another youth was accused of being helped by another person to clear his written exam for the post of cook at AMC.

