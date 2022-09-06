Rajendra Darda performes aarti of Shri Ganesh of Navin Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh

'Navin Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh activities praised’

Aurangabad, Sep 6:

Editor-in-chief of 'Lokmat' newspaper group and former minister Rajendra Darda and municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary performed the aarti of the Shri Ganesh of the Navin Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk on Tuesday evening.

The members of the Adarsh Bhajani Mandal sang aarti on this occasion. Founder president of Navin Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh Babanrao Didore Patil, vice president Rakesh Baburao Pawar, president Nikhil Kulkarni, former president DD Gavhad Patil and others welcomed Rajendra Darda. Every year, the Navin Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh conducts social welfare activities. This year also there are many activities. Rajendra Darda said that all these activities are commendable. Commissioner Dr Chaudhary, also appreciated the activities of the mahasangh. Working president Harcharan Sisang Gulati, Sanjay Dorle, Shankar Mhatre, Sahebrao Mhaske, president of Adarsh Mahila Mandal Asha Datar, Shamrao Maharaj Solunke were present on this occasion.

A health check-up camp was conducted by the Mahasangh on Tuesday. Dr Manav Pagare and the team examined about 75 patients. An environmental awareness drive was conducted by the Mahasangh in the morning. The drive began from the Gajanan Maharaj Chowk and passed via Vishnunagar, Trimurti Chowk and Hedgewar hospital. Surendra Kulkarni, Kailas Gaikwad, Pankaj Bharasakale, Anil Vidhate, Sunil Magar and others participated in the rally.