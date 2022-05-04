Rajni Pathak no more

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2022 09:35 PM2022-05-04T21:35:02+5:302022-05-04T21:35:02+5:30

Aurangabad, May 4: Rajni Rameshrao Pathak (72), a resident of Ganesh Housing Society, Cidco N-8 area passed away on ...

Aurangabad, May 4:

Rajni Rameshrao Pathak (72), a resident of Ganesh Housing Society, Cidco N-8 area passed away on Wednesday morning due to brief illness. Her cremation ceremony was held in N-6 crematorium. She is survived by her husband, a son, daughters and extended family. She was the mother of Ravindra Pathak.

