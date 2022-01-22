Rajput community members demonstrate against MP Jaleel’s demand

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

Members of Rajput community staged a demonstration at Connaught place on Saturday morning in protest against MP Imtiaz Jaleel’s demand.

It may be noted that there is a demand to install a statue of Maharana Pratap at Connaught place for the past many years so that youths should know the stories of his bravery.

A total of Rs 1 crore will be spent on the installation of the statue.

On this, MP Jaleel made a demand with the district guardian minister that the fund of Rs 1 crore should be used to start a military school for rural youths than on statute.

Angry over this, the members of Rajput community staged a demonstration and also burnt his effigy.

The Central Government approved 100 military schools.

The agitators said that Imtiaz Jaleel should take efforts to bring one of the schools to the city.

“He does not want to bring military schools here. But his objective behind the demand is to oppose the statute and hurt the feelings of the community. We belong to Rajput community and the statue will be installed here at any cost,” the agitators said.

Vishwanath Rajput, former corporator Kanwarsinha Bainade, Chandra Rajput, Padamsinha Rajput, Jagatsinha Rajput, Jaisinha Holiye, Dharamsinha Kakarwal, Ramesh Kharat, Rajendrasinha Rajput, Akshay Rajput, Vijaysinha Rajput, Santosh Bainade, Uday Pratapsinha Lokmat, Mahajan Mungde, Ravindrasinha Rajput, Aditya Rajput, Kapil Rajput, Sagar Fatehlashkar, Vivek Bapte, Subhash Bodke and Yuvraj Dongre were present.