Raju Vaidya joins BJP; talks between Uddhav Sena and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi collapse

A seat-sharing meeting was held among the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Congress and the Uddhav Sena. However, no consensus emerged after Raju Vaidya, representing the Uddhav Sena, demanded a disproportionately higher number of seats compared to the VBA and Congress.

Subsequently, the VBA and Congress held separate discussions and agreed in principle to an equal seat-sharing arrangement, forwarding the proposal to the Uddhav Sena. The Sena, however, did not respond. Matters worsened when Uddhav Sena’s city chief Raju Vaidya resigned from the party and joined the BJP, bringing negotiations to a halt, said VBA district observer Yogesh Ban. Ban further stated that after the Uddhav Sena aligned with the MNS, the Congress and VBA decided to part ways with the Sena. Later, Khwaja Sharafoddin of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) proposed an alliance, but his stance of not offering even a single seat within their panel raised doubts about equitable representation for all parties. As a result, the VBA and Congress decided to contest the municipal elections together. Ban said that seat-sharing was discussed by Congress city president Yusuf Sheikh, VBA state member Amit Bhuigal, and himself, but the arrangement was not acceptable to MP Dr Kalyan Kale. Kale reportedly insisted on fielding his own candidates in four wards under the Phulambri Assembly constituency and suggested alliances elsewhere. Ban alleged that despite the VBA’s strong voter base in certain areas, Congress was unwilling to concede seats there, questioning the very basis of an alliance. When the issue was raised with the Congress Parliamentary Board, it reportedly acknowledged that Dr Kale was not heeding party directives. “It appears that Dr Kalyan Kale does not want an alliance between the Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi,” Ban said.