Raksha Bandhan celebrated with zest in Denver

Raksha Bandhan finds home in the USA as Indians celebrate with fervor

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The spirit of Raksha Bandhan, a cherished Indian festival celebrating the bond between siblings, echoed through the streets of Denver, a capital of Colorado, United States. Indian expatriates, including two individuals hailing from Chhattrapati Sambhajinagar, came together to mark the occasion with enthusiasm, even thousands of miles away from their homeland.

Raghav Nadar and Meera Desai, both professionals pursuing careers in the USA, shared their unique Raksha Bandhan experience. Raghav said, "Although we're far from home, the essence of Raksha Bandhan remains intact. The distance only strengthens the bond we share with our families back in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar." Meera added, "Tying a rakhi on Raghav's wrist symbolizes our unbreakable connection, regardless of the physical miles that separate us."

Interestingly, this year's celebrations witnessed an active participation of foreign friends, colleagues, police department and school children in the festivities. Local Americans and residents from diverse backgrounds joined the festivities, eager to learn and share in the cultural experience. The festive spirit spread as people enthusiastically donned traditional attire, applied intricate henna designs, and exchanged gifts.

The event organised by the Indian community, into the city hall, turned into a multicultural celebration, showcasing the harmonious coexistence of various traditions. The fusion of Indian customs with the global community not only bridged cultural gaps but also illuminated the universal essence of Raksha Bandhan – the pledge of protection and love that transcends boundaries.

Amazed to see the celebration

Nadar said that the foreign officials and residents who participated in the event expressed their admiration for the symbolism behind Raksha Bandhan. They were amazed to see how a simple thread can represent such a strong bond of protection and care.