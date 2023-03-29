Ram Janmotsav to be celebrated across the city

Processions and vehicle rallies organised throughout the day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The old and new Shri Ram temples across the city have been decorated with electric lights for the celebration of Shri Ram Janmotsav (Ram Navmi).

The Shri Ram Temple in Harsul's Harisiddhi Mata temple premises is said to be the oldest with idols of Lord Ramchandra and Goddess Sita. Additionally, the Shriram temple in Kiradpura is equally old but was restored a few years ago. The celebrations will include kirtan performances, aarti, and singing of devotional songs. Prabhakar Borse Maharaj will perform Shri Ram Janmotsav Kirtan from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at the Ram Temple in Kumbharwada Amruteshwar Temple. The celebration will continue in various other temples in the city, including the Varad Ganesh Temple in Samarthnagar, Ram temple in Miranagar, and Ram Temple in Jai Vishwabharti Colony. The Shri Ram Janmotsav will also be celebrated with great enthusiasm in temples in Rajnagar, Cidco N-4, Kailashnagar, Itkheda, Bajajnagar, Deepnagar (Hudco), Waluj, Satara and Garkheda areas.

Rallies and processions

In all, 13 processions and vehicle rallies will be held in different parts of the city. A two-wheeler rally will start at 9:30 am from Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk and end at Shri Ram temple in Kiradpura at 12 pm. Shri Ram Janmotsav Samiti will hold a vehicle rally and perform aarti at Shri Ram Mandir on Railway Station road at 9.30 am. RB Yuva Mancha will hold a rally at 5 pm from Avishkar Colony Chowk. A procession of the grand idol of Shri Ram will be taken out from Kranti Chowk and one from Shriram temple in Kiradpura at 5 pm. Both will end at Shri Ram Mandir, Kiradpura after passing from various areas.