Ramanbai Birote no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 20, 2022 09:30 PM2022-03-20T21:30:02+5:302022-03-20T21:30:02+5:30
Ramanbai Gulabchand Birote (80), a resident of Dimbargalli, Begampura area, passed away on Sunday due to old age. Her cremation ceremony was held at Begampura crematorium. She is survived by two sons, three daughters and extended family. She was the mother of retired PSI Sakharchand Birote.