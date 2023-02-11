Ramanlal Chudiwal no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 11, 2023 09:10 PM 2023-02-11T21:10:02+5:30 2023-02-11T21:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community, Ramanlal Fulchand Chudiwal (81, Chauraha) passed away due to old age on Saturday. His last rites were performed at the Kailashnagar crematorium. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and extended family.