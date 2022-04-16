‘Rambhakta Hanuman Ki Jai’ echoes across temples

Hanuman Janmotsav celebrated at sunrise: Aarti, Hanuman Chalisa, Marutistotra recitation

Aurangabad, April 16:

The Hanuman Janmotsav was celebrated with religious fervor and devotion in the city on Saturday. Chants of 'Ram Laxman Janaki, Jai Bolo Hanuman Ki', 'Rambhakta Hanuman Ki Jai' echoed across the temples throughout the day. Devotees were seen reciting 'Marutistotra', 'Hanuman Chalisa' in the temples.

There are more than 100 small and big Hanuman temples in the city. The devotees started coming to the temples from 4 am in the morning. The Supari Hanuman temple was decorated with various flowers. The idol was adorned with a special silver necklace. Similar decorations were made at Kala Hanuman, Jagrat Hanuman Temple at Pandariba, Rokadiya Hanuman Temple and Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple in Aurangpura. The crowd of devotees outside the temples increased at 6 am. Aarti was performed marking the Janmotsav. Great enthusiasm was also seen in the Hanuman Temple in Balajinagar. There were queues outside the temple in Shivajinagar. Devotees were seen reciting Marutistotra in the Kanphate and Smashan Maruti temple. Tents were pitched in front of all the temples. There was a rush of devotees throughout the day. Prasad distribution continued till 4 pm. Devotees were seen coming to the temple for darshan till 10 pm.

Blood donation of 46 people

Blood donation camp was conducted on behalf of Rokadia Hanuman Temple and Giants Group of Chikalthana. The camp was inaugurated at 9.30 am by Naresh Gupta. In all, 46 blood donors donated blood. Sunil Kala was felicitated for donating blood for the 98th time. Vinod Shevatkar, Bhanjibhai Patel and others were present. Blood was collected on behalf of Shri Satya Sai blood bank.

5 lakh coconuts sold in the district

In the last 8 days, 5 lakh coconuts were sold in the district on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Coconut arrived from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The coconuts were being sold for Rs 20 to 25 in the retail market. According to traders, coconuts worth Rs 1 crore were sold in the district.