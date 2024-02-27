Ramdas Khairnar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramdas Mahadu Khairnar (80), a noted theatre artist, sportsman and writer passed away on Tuesday. He leaves behind wife, two sons, one daughter and an extended family. He was the father of Dr Dilip Khairnar, the vice principal of Deogiri College.

Ramdas was honoured with the ‘Samaj Bhushan’ award and was the founder president of Khandesh Mali Samaj Mandal. The last rites were performed on him in Jalgaon today.