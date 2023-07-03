France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses on Monday

Paris [France], July 3 (ANI/WAM): The La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse in France is set to host three of the races scheduled as part of the 15th edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses. The three races will feature a field of 25 horses competing for a prize pool totalling Euro 88,000 (around AED 352,702).

The 1,900-metre main card race will see horses aged 4 and above compete for a Group One prize of Euro 50,000. The 1,400-metre race will be limited to three-year-old horses, and features Euro 18,000 in prize money, while another 1,900-metre race for horses aged 4 and above will offer a prize of Euro 20,000.

Supported by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the event is held to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor