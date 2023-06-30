NIA declares Rs 5 lakh bounty each against two in Peddabayalu Naxal recruitment case

New Delhi [India], June 30 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each against two accused linked to the Peddabayalu Left Wing Extremist (LWE) of Naxal insurgency recruitment case being probed by the agency since last year.

The anti-terror agency declared the bounty of Rs 5 lakh each against Uday alias Gadarla Ravi alias Ganesh alias Birsu and Aruna alias Venkata Ravi Chaithanya

Uday belongs to Velishala village in Telangana's Warangal district while Aruna is a resident of Karakavenipalam in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

As per an NIA order issued recently, a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided based on information leading to the arrest of the two accused, who are wanted in the Peddabayalu LWE insurgency recruitment case, which the NIA took over last year.

The bounty was declared following the approval of NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta. NIA's Superintendent of Police deputed at its Branch Office in Hyderabad has also been directed to print posters of the two accused across Telangana and nearby states with declaration of the awards against them.

The NIA took over the case from Peddabayalu Police Station of Visakhapatnam on June 3 last year and filed a charge sheet on December 19 against five accused persons at a Special Court in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The case related to the recruitment of cadres to proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist) or Naxal.

The case was registered based on the complaint filed regarding recruiting one Radha to the cadres of Naxal.

"The allegation in the complaint indicated that the accused persons Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa motivated Radha to join the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and subsequently radicalised and recruited her to the proscribed organisation, CPI (Maoist), under the leadership of underground Maoists, RK (since deceased) Uday and Aruna," the NIA has said.

NIA investigation has revealed that the accused persons Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa had indeed attracted gullible young girls to the organisation, CMS, under the guise of social work and depending on their dedication to the organisation, such girls would be identified and sent to the proscribed organisation, CPI (Maoist).

"Investigations revealed that the accused persons Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa had recruited few other girls to the CPI (Maoist) and had attempted to recruit many others," the NIA has mentioned.

As per NIA investigations, Devendra had taken Radha to the forests under the pretext of rendering medical assistance to someone and then Uday and Aruna coerced the missing girl Radha to join the proscribed organisation.

"The role of the CMS, an organisation, and other leaders of CMS, in the larger conspiracy is being probed into. Further investigations in the case are in progress."

