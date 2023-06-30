CWC Qualifier: Oman penalised for slow over rate as fast bowler Kaleemullah receives further reprimand

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 30 : Oman team have been penalised for maintaining a slow over rate in their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers' Super Six outing against Zimbabwe, while fast bowler Kaleemullah has also been handed down extra punishment for his conduct in the encounter.

"Muhammad Javed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Oman were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," ICC said in an official statement.

Even when allowances were taken into account, the side was still found to be two overs behind the target time. Players are penalised 20% of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl in the permitted time.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Zeeshan Maqsood pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

There was further punishment for Kaleemullah after his send-off toward Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine when dismissing him early in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Oman player Kaleemullah has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the same match.

Kaleemullah was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kaleemullah, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings, when Kaleemullah gave an inappropriate sendoff to Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine after dismissing him. The player accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Roland Black and Wayne Knights, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Martin Saggers levelled the charges.

Oman fell to a 14-run defeat against the tournament hosts, all but ruling them out of Cricket World Cup 2023 contention.

