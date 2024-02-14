Mohammad Nabi Dethrones Shakib Al Hasan, Becomes No.1 All-Rounder in Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has claimed the top spot as the No.1 all-rounder in the latest ICC ODI rankings, pushing former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan to second place. The shift follows Nabi's outstanding performance in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, where he smashed 136 runs off 130 balls and secured a wicket, contributing significantly to Afghanistan's success.

With 314 rating points, Nabi now stands four points ahead of Shakib (310), who held the top position for over five years but has now slipped to second place due to recent injury-related absences from Bangladesh's games.

Meanwhile, South Africa's premier spinner Keshav Maharaj continues to dominate the bowlers' rankings in ODIs. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga made a significant jump, reaching the 26th position, while Dilshan Madushanka advanced four places to 33rd.

In the batting rankings, Pakistan's Babar Azam maintains his No.1 spot. Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka climbed five spots to 15th after an impressive unbeaten 97 off 74 in the second game. Opening game double centurion Pathum Nissanka ascended 10 spots to 19th, and Sadeera Samawickrama climbed six places to 41st following a stylish half-century.

Meanwhile, in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings, Glenn Maxwell's remarkable 120 not out off 55 balls against the West Indies propelled him 11 places to the 24th position. Tim David and David Warner also made significant gains in the batting rankings. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa climbed from 16th to 11th in the bowling rankings, while Marcus Stoinis moved from fifth to second in the all-rounders' list.

For the West Indies, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, and Andre Russell saw improvements in their rankings following their team's performance in the final match against Australia.

In Test cricket, South Africa's David Bedingham moved up 30 places to the 79th position in the batting rankings after impressive scores in the first Test against New Zealand. New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry also saw gains in the bowling rankings.