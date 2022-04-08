Rameshchandra Agrawal to get Agra-Shri award

Aurangabad, April 8:

Rameshchandra Agrawal will be felicitated with Agra -Shri award in a function to be held in Dhule in June. He has been selected for this award from the entire Agrawal samaaj of India for his valuable contribution in field of education, establishing Agrasen Vidya mandir in 2002, construction of Agrasen bhavan in 1990 and for his tireless efforts taken during the corona pandemic.