Rampant thefts in Waluj

Material worth Rs 5.25 lakh stolen from two companies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A spree of thefts has hit Waluj as thieves targeted two companies, making off with materials worth Rs 5.25 lakh. The incidents have caused concern among entrepreneurs, with cases reported at the MIDC Waluj police station. One company, Star Profile, had 300 iron ingots worth Rs 5 lakh stolen, while Dhananjaya Auto Parts lost materials worth Rs 25,000 after thieves broke into a room. The police are actively investigating these thefts in the industrial area.