Rangoli Collection gets good response from Customers

Aurangabad, May 11:

The new three-stoery grand showroom of Rangoli Collection was started last month and it has received an overwheling response from the customers. Director Satish Kriplani said that new stock of sarees has arrived in the House of Wedding section in the showroom.

The new arrivals include Ghaghara odhni, silk sarees in all ranges, Banarasi, Kanjivaram, Pattu Silk, Dharmavaram, designer sarees, printed sarees, gift sarees, and sarees for various occasions and functions. A wide range of sarees is available under one roof. The owners have appealed to the people to visit the showroom and get the choicest garments. Similarly, children’s wear, Shervani, Blazer, Kurta Paijama, and Traditional wear, reputed brands for men are available in various sections. Rangoli Collection is the perfect store for shopping for the entire family.