Ranjeet Kakkad wins Mercedes National Finals; MGM Golf Club on world Golfing map

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ranjeet Kakkad from MGM Golf Club brought laurels to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by winning the prestigious national finals of the 22nd edition of the Golf National level Mercedes Benz trophy at Pune, recently.

The competition returned to Oxford Club Greens, Pune after a full swing across India. There were 18 regional qualifying rounds of golf across cities in India with over 2000 players competing for the finals. Sixty eight players qualified for the finals and swung their putt for the glory of winning the game while competing in Pune which is also the home of Mercedes Benz, India.

Ranjeet was awarded the Mercedes Benz trophy by Leander Paes, who is 18-time grand slam tennis champion. Ranjeet is now all set for the next challenge in Stuttgart Germany, where he will represent Mercedes Benz India for the world finals.