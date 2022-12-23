Rape accuse Jyotiram Dhonge surrenders

- Dhongde was at large for the past three months.

Aurangabad: The District Court today has awarded 14 days judicial custody remand to the accused Jyotiram Dhongde, who wanted in case of rape, cheating, abortion and threatening a married woman with dire consequences, was absconding for the past three months. Dhongde surrendered before the District Court on Friday.

Police has sent the accused to Harsul Jail. The Mukundwadi police station police inspector Vithal Sase said,” We will be requesting the court to get his possession for further investigation soon.”

It may be noted that Mukundwadi police station has registered an offence against a former office-bearer of the Shinde faction, Jyotiram Dhongde, for exploiting a married woman under the pretext of marrying her on September 10. He was also charged with cheating her for crores of rupees, aborting the foetus and threatening with dire consequences at gunpoint. The accused was at large since the registration of the case.

Earlier, he tried his best to procure anticipatory bail by appealing in the District Court, the High Court and the Supreme Court but was in vain.

Meanwhile, the police inspector Sase confirmed that the further investigation also includes recovering the weapon used for threatening the complainant.