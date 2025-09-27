Rathod Jewelers’ exhibition receives excellent response

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rathod Jewelers, a renowned Sarafi Pedhi from Pune, has drawn an enthusiastic response for its special jewelry exhibition held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event, inaugurated on Saturday, saw customers keenly exploring and purchasing exquisite pieces. The exhibition was inaugurated at Hotel Welcom, Rama International on Jalna Road by founder of WOW Group and Lokmat Mahamarathon, Ruchira Darda.

The two-day exhibition features innovative jewelry made with the latest technology. Visitors can browse a wide range, including lightweight gold, diamond, and Polki jewelry for brides, special designer pieces, pre-wear collections for everyday use, silver articles, and trend-setting designs. Despite fluctuations in gold prices, Rathod Jewelers has ensured attractive options for all budgets.

Building on the success of previous editions, the exhibition has been organized again this year. The exhibition concludes today, Sunday, and will remain open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Customers are encouraged to visit and take advantage of this opportunity.