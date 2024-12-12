Ravindra Salve wins gold

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A head constable Ravindra Salve serving at Chikalthana Police Station, won a gold medal in powerlifting at the 11th Latin American World Police Fire Games 2024, held in Cali, Colombia, held recently.

Salve competing in the 83 kg weight category, Salve triumphed over athletes from 16 countries, securing India’s position on the podium. The event, which featured participants from 32 countries, marked a significant achievement for Salve, who has now earned a place in the upcoming World Police Fire Games 2025, to be held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. In recognition of his remarkable accomplishment, Special IG Virendra Mishra congratulated Salve.