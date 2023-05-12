Reactions of toppers

"I am proud to have scored well in my exams and grateful to my teachers, parents, and teachers from my coaching classes for their support. There were a lot of test series, general exercises, tests and activities conducted by the school for preparing for the exams. Math is my favorite subject and helped me score high. My goal is to become a doctor, and I am already preparing for it. While I did use social media, I also balanced it with studies and used it to relax after a long day."

-Trisha Kharbanda (99.4%), 10th std, Riverdale High School, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Scoring good marks was a dream come true for me. I never skipped school and focused on self-study at home. Online education and coaching apps were helpful in clearing doubts. Maths and physics were my favourite subjects as they let me score full marks as I studied them with concentration. I wasn't active on social media, and my parents provided full support in my studies. My physics teacher was especially helpful. I am now preparing for IIT and have started preparation.

-Harsh Jha (94.4%), 12th std, Riverdale High School