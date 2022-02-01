Reactions on union Budget 2022

Kishor Shitole (bank chairman):

With the provision of Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the union budget, the infrastructure sector will get a boost. Around 60 lakh jobs will be created because of 2500 km long national highways development and Rs 19,0000 crore provision. This budget gives impetus to employment and enhancing development. The E-vehicle field is being given impetus. Around 68 per cent defence equipment manufactured indigenously will be purchased to reduce dependency on imports. Employment will be generated because of production linked subsidies in 15 sectors.

Edn through Digital University

Dr Sunil Narwade (Professor, Economist):

Considering the usage of digital technology in Covid situation, a provision was made for digital universities in the budget to provide world-class education to students of the country. There is a provision to give a boost to infrastructure. The impetus will be given to roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transports, waterways and logistics. The stress will be laid on the manufacturing sector with the provision of Rs 7.5 lakh crore. This is 2.9 per cent of the total GDP. A provision of Rs 60,000 crore was made to supply water to every house through the tap.

No relief to taxpayers

Dr Shamama Parveen (educationist):

The budget presented is quite disappointing for the individual taxpayers, the middle class and especially the salaried employees. The Basic exemption tax limit was expected to increase from 2.5 lakh, but neither the exemption limit of tax is increased nor 80C. The only good thing about this budget is that the electronic goods, agriculture and farming equipment became cheaper and the import duty on chemicals also got reduced. There is as usual no provision for the development of Marathwada region.

More provision expected for Agri, Health sectors

Dr Syed Azharuddin (head, Dept of Commerce, Bamu):

There is a pro-growth stance with a big digital push is arising out of buoyant tax collections. Balancing measures are missing especially for slowing the economy. The agriculture and health sector should have had more provision with the national health mission, getting Rs 2,853 crore looks scanty. Recognising crypto without a formal framework will be vulnerable with RBI stepping in with digital currency, a divisional which looks ambiguous in long them. Emergency lifeline credit for MSME will help in sustainability. Exports will be at receiving end as more tax reduction much below 30 per cent was expected.