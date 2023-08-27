Realize the great power in the youth

Simhanad at the Terapant Samaj youth meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state level youth meet of the Jain Shwetambar Terapant Yuva Parishad was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday. The meet was attended by youth delegates from across the state. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, working president of Sakal Jain Samaj Subhash Zambad and Bajaj Auto's CP Tripathi were present as guests of honor.

In his address, Munishree Arhatkumarji Adithana 3 said that youth is not just about age. It is about having a strong body, mind, and bones. It is about being a source of positivity and living a stress-free life with patience and conscience. He said that youth should have confidence, tolerance, and the hope to do new things. He urged the youth to contribute to religion, society, and nation.

Pankaj Daga, national president of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth youth council, appealed to youths of the society to join the council. National general minister Pawan Mandot took a pledge from the youth to reduce the screen time of mobile phones.

The meet concluded with the announcement that Mahatapasvi Acharya Shri Mahashramanji Maharaj is coming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to guide the 2024 Akshaya Tritiya festival. Munishree Arhatkumarji Maharaj appealed to all the youths of the society to actively participate to welcome him and participate in the service work.