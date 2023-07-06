Recruitment of super specialty department at GMCH

Process to be completed in 45 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The director of medical education has submitted an affidavit for the recruitment of 72 nurses and 5 technicians in the super specialty wing of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered the recruitment to be completed within 45 days. The super specialty wing was constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crores, and state-of-the-art machinery worth Rs 30 crores was brought there. However, due to the lack of 72 nurses and 5 technicians, patients have been deprived of life-saving surgeries. MP Imtiaz Jaleel had pointed out that specialist doctors are available in various departments, but the lack of staff has been a major issue.

The bench has also ordered the recruitment of 3 posts each in the primary health centre under the Zilla Parishad in the state, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The recruitment will cover primary health centres in Kunjkheda, Kannad, Gevrai, Sillod, Ridhona, Takli Kolte, Phulambri, Tondoli, Paithan, and Gandheli in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Additionally, the transfer order of 33 doctors has been reversed. Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, who had ordered the transfer, appeared and apologized unconditionally. GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathore, was also present at the hearing.