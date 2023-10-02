Recruitment process in varsity likely to be delayed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recruitment of teachers at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is likely to be delayed as the Higher Education Department formed a two-member committee to probe grievances.

It may be noted that there are 150 posts of teachers are vacant in the university and the posts were not filled for various reasons, political instability in the State, changes in the recruitment rules and eligibility and the Covid outbreak.

Following demands from the teachers' unions, the university submitted a proposal to the Government which granted permission to fill 73 teaching posts. The posts comprises 50 assistant professors and 20 associate professors. Bamu inviting applications for these posts in August. It received 5,815 applications up to September 21, the last date of applying for the jobs.

However, some teachers' unions, including Vidypaith Vikas Manch (VVM), took objection to the recruitment at a time when the term of current vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will end by December 31, 2023. Maharashtra All Bahujan Teachers Association, VVM, university management council members Dr Fulchand Salampure and Dr Gajanan Sanap made complaints to the higher education department against the recruitment. This has put the administration in a soup for carrying out the teachers recruitment process.

So, Director of Higher Education Dr Shailesh Deolankar formed a two-member committee to probe the grievances related to the recruitment. Their names are Dr Keshave Tupe (joint director of higher education, Mumbai region) and Dr Jairam Khobragade (director, Institute of Science, Nagpur). The panel will have to submit the enquiry report in one month, as per the orders of director Dr Deolankar. The probe panel visited the university and sought some information about the recruitment.

An average of 80 candidates are vying for one post and the administration is facing a big challenge to scrutinise such a large number of applications.

Posts in six depts receive highest no. of applications

The posts in six departments received more than 340 application forms each. The highest number of applications are for jobs in chemistry (452). The subjects which have received 340 and above applications for the post of assistant professors are as follows:

Subject------------ Number of applications

Chemistry-----------452

Botany---------------443

Physics--------------393

English-------------372

Marathi-------------363

Zoology------------346