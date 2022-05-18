Recruitment process in Wakf board in three months

Information of Wakf chairman Wajahat Mirza

Aurangabad, May 18:

The work of Maharashtra Wakf Board has come to a standstill due to shortage of staff. In the next three months, 169 employees will be recruited, said Wakf board chairman Dr Wajahat Mirza on Wednesday.

Giving more information in this regard, Mirza mentioned that there are difficulties in the work due to non-recruitment of staff in the board. Government approved to fill 169 posts. Recruitment rules and procedures are in the final stages. Some retired officers will be hired for the next three months. We will soon take a decision on setting up a hospital or educational institution on the site of Mandki. So far, 16 cases have been registered against those who illegally occupied Wakf land. Cases were also filed against several revenue officials. Strict action will be taken against those who encroach or occupy the land.

Campaign for registration

Hundreds of files were submitted to the Wakf board by the charity commissioner regarding Muslim religious places across the State. A special drive will be launched to register new religious places. Ten days camps will be organized across the State from May 20-30.