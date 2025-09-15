Region hit by downpour for second consecutive day; 1.55 million hectares of crops affected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marathwada continued to experience intense rainfall for the second consecutive day, disrupting daily life across many villages and urban areas. After heavy rain affected 32 circles on Saturday, more rain overnight on Sunday again caused heavy downpour in the same 32 circles. The two-day deluge has resulted in crop damage over 3 lakh hectares, with the total affected area now reaching 1,554,300 hectares. About 93% of the damage assessments (panchanamas) have been completed.

On Sunday, Marathwada recorded 17.5 mm of rainfall. Among the districts, Beed recorded the highest at 37.1 mm, followed by Dharashiv with 28.2 mm, Parbhani 24.8 mm, and Latur 24.4 mm. Other districts in the region also received significant rainfall. Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts were severely affected by the heavy rain. The ongoing downpour has raised farmers’ concerns over major crop losses. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded 5.5 mm, while Jalna received 2.8 mm of rainfall. Overall, 99% of the usual rainfall occurred in Marathwada, with four districts receiving more than 100% of average rainfall. The annual average rainfall of 679 mm has already reached 676 mm.

Division-wise heavy rainfall

On Sunday, heavy rainfall exceeding 65 mm was recorded in 15 circles of Beed, 4 in Latur, 7 in Dharashiv, 4 in Parbhani, and 2 in Hingoli. Saturday’s rain had already affected 640 villages; Sunday’s rain impacted the same number of villages again.

Crop Damage in Hectares

Cereals: 14.89 lakh ha

Horticulture: 3,861 ha

Fruit crops: 7,071 ha

Total: 15.543 ha

Village- and Farmer-wise Damage Assessment

District --- Villages --- Farmers --- Panchanamas Completed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

61

4,106

92%

Jalna

199

28,948

80%

Parbhani

391

238,530

100%

Hingoli

805

308,471

100%

Nanded

1,374

712,610

100%

Beed

261

123,109

100%

Latur

782

364,551

83%

Dharashiv

378

190,097

66%

Total

4,251

1,578,033

93%