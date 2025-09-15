Region hit by downpour for second consecutive day; 1.55 million hectares of crops affected
September 15, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Marathwada continued to experience intense rainfall for the second consecutive day, disrupting daily life across many villages and urban areas. After heavy rain affected 32 circles on Saturday, more rain overnight on Sunday again caused heavy downpour in the same 32 circles. The two-day deluge has resulted in crop damage over 3 lakh hectares, with the total affected area now reaching 1,554,300 hectares. About 93% of the damage assessments (panchanamas) have been completed.
On Sunday, Marathwada recorded 17.5 mm of rainfall. Among the districts, Beed recorded the highest at 37.1 mm, followed by Dharashiv with 28.2 mm, Parbhani 24.8 mm, and Latur 24.4 mm. Other districts in the region also received significant rainfall. Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts were severely affected by the heavy rain. The ongoing downpour has raised farmers’ concerns over major crop losses. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded 5.5 mm, while Jalna received 2.8 mm of rainfall. Overall, 99% of the usual rainfall occurred in Marathwada, with four districts receiving more than 100% of average rainfall. The annual average rainfall of 679 mm has already reached 676 mm.
Division-wise heavy rainfall
On Sunday, heavy rainfall exceeding 65 mm was recorded in 15 circles of Beed, 4 in Latur, 7 in Dharashiv, 4 in Parbhani, and 2 in Hingoli. Saturday’s rain had already affected 640 villages; Sunday’s rain impacted the same number of villages again.
Crop Damage in Hectares
Cereals: 14.89 lakh ha
Horticulture: 3,861 ha
Fruit crops: 7,071 ha
Total: 15.543 ha
Village- and Farmer-wise Damage Assessment
District --- Villages --- Farmers --- Panchanamas Completed
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
61
4,106
92%
Jalna
199
28,948
80%
Parbhani
391
238,530
100%
Hingoli
805
308,471
100%
Nanded
1,374
712,610
100%
Beed
261
123,109
100%
Latur
782
364,551
83%
Dharashiv
378
190,097
66%
Total
4,251
1,578,033
