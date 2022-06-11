Regional training camp for NSS from June 13

Aurangabad, June 11:

The National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will be launching the NSS 79th round of the nation-wide socio-economic survey from July 2022 for a period of one year.

In order to train the field officials for this survey, a three-day regional training camp is being organised from June 13 by the NSO, regional office, Aurangabad at AMCs conference hall, Maulana Azad Research Centre, Majnu Hill. Director NSO, Pune Alok Kumar will deliver the key address. Director, Survey Design and Research Division, Kolkata Uttam Majee, BP Prusty and other senior officials will be present.