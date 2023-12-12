Registrar Dr Sakhale honoured AFST award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) Dr Bhagwan Sakhale was honoured with ‘Dr J S Pruthi Award’ for his research in food processing. The award has been instituted by the Association of Food Scientists and Technology India (AFST).

He was presented with the award at the 9th International Food Convention held in Mysore this weekend. Rajmata of Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman Sreedhara Somnath, Dr N Kaliselvi and others were present. Dr Sakhale has been working in the Chemical Technology Department of the university for the past 21 years. He has penned 85 research papers and four books.