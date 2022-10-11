Registrar Jaishree Suryawanshi resigns from post; Bhagwan Sakhle given the charge

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

Dr Jaishree Suryawanshi, the registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) resigned from the post on Monday evening. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole approved her resignation and relieved her of the charge.

Meanwhile, Dr Bhagwan Sakhle was given an additional charge of the post. It may be noted that principal secretary of Higher and Technical Education Vikaschandra Rastogi and secretary of Raj Bhavan Santosh Kumar took a review meeting in Bamu yesterday. Dr Jaishree Suryawanshi was also present. In the evening, she tendered her resignation with VC.

In the resignation, she also cited the reason of the notice issued by the VC about election work.

The appointment of Dr Jaishree was in controversy since the beginning. Objections were raised over her appointment and later, it became a sub-judice matter. Director of Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research Dr Bhagwan Sakhle was given the additional charge of the post until further orders.

Dr Suryawanshi said that she submitted a resignation letter after the review meeting, yesterday. “I have resigned from the post willingly and will continue my work in Commerce Department,” she added.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the notice is issued for dereliction of duty. He said that Dr Suryawanshi tendered the resignation which was approved immediately.

“No reason was given in the resignation. I discussed the matter of her resignation six months ago. Nothing was talked about it now. Since the elections process is underway, it was necessary to give charge to another officer after approving the resignation,” he added.

Nagraj Gaikwad from the Republican Party of India, Dr Shankar Ambhore, Rajesh Pandit, Jaikishan Kamble and others felicitated VC Dr Yeole and Dr Bhagwan Sakhle.