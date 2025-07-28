Registration for Elementary & Intermediate exams begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the Elementary and Intermediate Drawing examinations has started.

The last date for registration and paying fees is August 24. With the late fees, students apply online between August 25 and 31. The fees for the Elementary test are Rs 100, while for the Intermediate, it is Rs 200. The Maharashtra State Board of Art will conduct the drawing (Elementary and Intermediate Drawing) examination from September 24 to 27, 2025.

The details of the examination centres were updated online last week.

Box

Schedule of elementary

The paper-wise schedule of the test is as follows

1. Elementary --September 24

--Object Drawing from 10.30 am to 1 pm (2.30 hours)

-- Memory Drawing from 2 pm to 4 pm (2 hours)

2. Elementary September 25

--Design from 10.30 to 1 pm (2.30 hours)

--Plane Geometry and Lettering from 2 pm to 4 pm (2 hours).

3. Intermediate-September 26,

---Still Life from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm (3 hours)

---Memory Drawing from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm (2 hours)

4. Intermediate--September 27

--Design from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm (3 hours)

--Geometry, Solid Geometry and Lettering from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm (3 hours)