Registration for foreign scholarship begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the foreign scholarship of general group candidates of the State has begun for the academic year 2023-24.

It may be noted the State Government started a foreign scholarship for open-category students in 2018 on the line backward class candidates in the State. A total of 20 candidates are selected through seven faculties. Except for Engineering, there are two seats in each stream, one for postgraduate or postgraduate diploma courses and another for Ph D research.

The selected candidates can take admissions to any top 200 universities and institutes which are in the list of Times Higher Education (THE) or QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World Ranking of 2023.

The last date of registration on the link (http://foreignscholarhsip2023.dtemaharashtra.gov.in)

is July 12. The candidates will have to submit a hard copy of the online application form to the office of the joint director of Higher Education (for Arts, Commerce, Science and Law stream) or Technical Education (Management, Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy) depending upon the courses up to July 13.

Eligibility criteria

--The annual collective income family for the financial year 2022-23 should not exceed Rs 8 lakh

--His/her parents should be domicil of Maharashtra

--Online registration is mandatory for the scholarship

Faculty and course-wise number of seats are as follows;

branch---PG/PG Diploma--doctorate---total seats

1.Arts----------- 01-----------01-----------------02

2. Commerce---01----------01---------------02

3.Science-------01 ---------01---------------02

4. Management--01-------01--------------02

5.Law-----------02------------01--------------02

6.Engg/Arch--- -04--------04-------------08

7.Pharmacy-----01----------01-------------02

.Total----------- 10---------10------------------20