Registration for MBA admission begins

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has started online registration for the MBA

course for the academic year 2022-23. The last date for document verification and confirmation of the application form is October 13.

The aspirants will be allowed to submit grievances up to October 18 on the declaration of provisional merit list on October 15. The Cell will display the final merit list on October 19.

The candidates can submit online submission of options form for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I between October 20 and 25.

The seats will be allotted on October 28 while admission can be confirmed up to October 31. The CAP round II will commence on November 1.

What are eligibility criteria for registration?

There are three types of aspirants for admissions. The first group is from the State while the other two are all Indian quota and Non-Resident Indians (NRI) candidates.

The candidates from State who have passed a minimum three-year duration bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate (45 per cent for the backward class category) along with non zero score in MBA-CET

2022) can apply.

Those candidates who are aspirants of all India quota should have passed any entrance like the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) or Common Admission Test (CAT) or Association of Indian Management Schools or Management

Aptitude Test or Graduate Management Aptitude Test along with bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent marks in aggregate for the registration. The NRI candidates should have cleared a bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Over 300 institutes

There are more than 300 MBA colleges with over 32,000 seats across the State. Around 25 per cent of seats were vacant during the academic year 2021-22. The SCETC hopes to increase in admissions percentage as Covid restrictions were lifted completed.