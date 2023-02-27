Registration for MCA-CET begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Monday started online registration for the Maharashtra Master of Computer Application Common Entrance Test (MAH-MCA-CET)-2023.

The last date for registration and confirmation of the application form is March 9. The Cell will conduct the MCA-CET at various examination centres within and outside the State on March 25 and 26 for admission to the first year of the full-time postgraduate course for the academic year 2023-24. One can access the information brochure online for the details.

Box

Syllabus & marking pattern for test

The syllabus and marking scheme for the examination were released. The examination will comprise four sections, with total of 100 questions.

Each question carries 2 marks. The first section Mathematics and Statistics will have 30 questions based on Algebra, coordinate geometry, differential equations, arithmetic and mensuration. The second part is ‘Logical Reasoning’ with 30 questions for test thinking and testing problem-solving capability.

There will be 40 marks for the ‘English Comprehension and Verbal Ability’ section with 20 questions to test the candidate’s general understanding of the English language. The fourth section-'Computer Concept' will have 20 questions based on Data Representation, Computer Architecture and Language and Operating System basics.