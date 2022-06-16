Registration for Pre-Ph D course begins

Aurangabad, June 16:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started registration for Pre-Ph D course work.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made the coursework compulsory for the Ph D researchers. The duration of course work varies from one month to six months depending upon the decision of the department head.

The experts guide the participants on the topics related to the Ph D research. Each candidate will have to pay a registration fee. On the completion of the course, the participants are given a certificate with a grade on the basis of his/her performance.

The university announced that a Ph D admission confirmation letter would not be issued until the course certificate is not submitted. The old and newly admitted researchers can apply till June 30.

More than 3,000 researchers were issued provisional admission. They will have to attend the course through the university departments.