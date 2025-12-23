Registration process for Research Students' Hostel begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started the registration process for the boys' and girls' hostels for research students. The last date of application submission is January 5.

Two hostels, one for male research students (Siddharth Research Students' Hostel) and another for female students, have been made available exclusively for PhD researchers.

Admission will be granted only to students doing PhD research in various postgraduate departments of the university.

A general list of these students will be displayed on January 6. The first selection list will be released on January 15 and the second list on January 17. Chief Warden Dr Satish Dandge appealed to research students to register as early as possible.