Regularise Gunthewari properties on 50 pc concession till April 2025

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as unauthorised properties in the city have been permitted to be regularised under the Gunthewari scheme to legalise ownership of plots. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has announced a 50% discount for this purpose. Initially, the deadline to apply was set for December 31, but this has now been extended, until April 2025.

The city development plan has not been approved for 33 years, leading to the creation of a large number of unauthorised settlements around the city. The number of such settlements exceeds 150. Now, the new plan, had marked thousands of properties in Green zones to Yellow, benefiting 72,000 property owners. It is estimated that this initiative will generate revenue of Rs 700 crore for the corporation.

The state government amended the Gunthewari Act and decided to charge fees to regularise unauthorised constructions built up to December 31, 2020. As per the government's directives, the CSMC set the regularisation fees. The deadline for this was extended until December 31, 2024.

The deadline for regularising residential properties has been extended, and the municipal corporation administration has decided to allow a 50% fee of the regularisation rate to be charged until April 30, 2025. A resolution regarding this has also been approved recently.

It is expected that this move will encourage citizens to respond to the regularization process, as residential properties in the Gunthewari areas can be regularised by paying the 50% fee by the end of April. So far, the CSMC has received Rs 34 crore in revenue through regularisation.

The new development plan has been sent to the government for approval. In this plan, settlements in Green zones have been designated as Yellow zones, which will benefit 72,000 property owners. It is estimated that the municipal corporation could generate Rs 700 crore in revenue from this. As a result, the administration has increased its focus on this matter.