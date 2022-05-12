Rehabilitation cell for homeless of Labour Colony

Aurangabad, May 12:

The homeless of the Vishwasnagar - Labour Colony will be given houses through the Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana. As per the directives of the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendre a rehabilitation cell for the homeless has been started at the District Collectorate from Friday, informed district collector Sunil Chavan.

The administration on May 11 started the demolition of the 338 houses. Around 300 houses were demolished on the first day while the demolition action was initiated on the remaining houses on Thursday. Two more days will be required for the entire demolition while 10 days will be required to clear the debris, Chavan said. It will be deposited near the Kham River. There are only 61 authentic families of Labour colony, of which 49 are retired government employees and 12 presently in service. The remaining houses were illegal. Still, those who become homeless will be rehabilitated. The area will be now known as Vishwasnagar, Chavan added.

There were several religious places in this area and they were not hampered during the demolition drive. The administration is collecting information about religious places. The administration has also cleaned the old Dargah here. The decision regarding the religious places will be taken considering the government rules, Chavan mentioned.

Out of the total 338 houses, one hooligan used to collect the monthly rent of 32 houses in this area. The occupants used to collect the rent from the remaining 245 houses from the tenants.

Meanwhile, special public prosecutor Adv Ujjwal Nimat met district collector Chavan on Thursday and congratulated him on the successful action taken on the Labour Colony issue. Nikam said the action was taken maintaining law and order situation. It will help in taking similar action at Nashik. He met me as he was in the city on Thursday, Chavan informed.