Rejection of nomination forms for minor reasons disappointed aspirants in ERO 6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The scrutiny of nomination papers by ERO 6 (jurisdiction comprises Prabhag Numbers 23, 24 and 25) office beside the Cidco office was done strictly. Several nomination papers were rejected due to errors in affidavits, including cases where the notary stamp was affixed but the lawyer had not signed, and instances where notarisation was done on plain paper. Alleging that they had been let down first by their party and now by the very lawyer they trusted, some candidates left the centre in frustration.

On Tuesday, when nomination papers were filed, a large crowd of supporters had gathered outside the centre. However, on Wednesday, during scrutiny, only the candidates and two to three supporters accompanied them, resulting in a noticeably smaller turnout. Some candidates arrived without any supporters and were seen moving around alone, while two candidates were accompanied by their wives.

An issue also emerged involving the Congress party, where two women were issued ‘AB’ forms simultaneously for the same prabhag for (B) category seat. The woman candidate who had first attached the ‘A-B’ form with her nomination paper was declared the official party candidate by the officials, while the second woman candidate was informed that she could contest the election as an independent.

An independent candidate arrived during the scrutiny process, at which time it was noticed that although the lawyer had notarised and stamped the affidavit, it had not been signed. The candidate said that he had brought the lawyer along and could get the signature immediately. However, the ERO informed him that no corrective action could be taken at that stage and that his nomination had been rejected. Upon hearing this, the candidate held his head in despair, blamed his fate, and walked out of the centre.

In this manner, not one but four to five nomination papers were rejected. Two of these candidates expressed anger towards their lawyers. One senior political worker, who had been associated with a political party for 40 years, had filed his nomination as an independent candidate but had failed to affix his own photograph on the form. Although he arrived with a photograph on Wednesday, officials informed him that the deadline had passed. Disheartened, the senior candidate left the centre.