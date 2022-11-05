Relatives take body to Jinsi police station

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The condition of a married woman Tehreen Aslam Khan (20, Sabjimandi, Paithan Gate) after a surgery at International Hospital on Central Naka Road became critical on Friday night. When shifted her to another hospital, she died at around 1.30 am on Saturday. The relatives of the deceased took the dead body to Jinsi police station and demanded stern legal action against the International hospital and doctors responsible for her death. Her brother tried to self-immolate in the police station premises. The senior officers rushed to the spot and convinced the relatives. They assured them that legal action will be taken. The the relatives returned with the body.

According to the complaint lodged by deceased father Musa Samsher Khan (45, City Chowk) that his daughter Tehreen was married to Aslam Khan around 13 months back. She came to her parents home as she had stomach pain. She was taking treatment for the past one and a half months. As she had severe pain, she was admitted to International Hospital on November 3 at around 3 pm. The doctors told that a laparoscopy surgery will have to be done. The surgery began on November 4 at around 3 pm. After half and hour, the doctors came out of the operation theater and told the relatives that the surgery has been done but as the condition of the patients is critical she will be kept on ventilator in ICU.

At around 11.30 pm, Dr Reshma Khan and other doctors came and told that there is need of CT Scan and took her to MGM Hospital in front of the International Hospital. After taking her to MGM, the doctors declared her dead. However, she died at 4.30 pm in International Hospital but was administered ventilator. Hence, legal action should be taken against the doctors of International Hospital, as mentioned in the complaint.

Meanwhile, ACP Vishal Dhume convinced the relatives and assured that legal action will be taken after the inquiry by the medical committee.

DCP Shilwant Nandedkar said, the relatives brought the body of the deceased to Jinsi police station. They have given an application for taking legal action. They were told about the legal procedure. After getting convinced they returned with the body.

Relatives ransack Hospital

The relatives alleging that the doctors were negligent in their duties ransacked International Hospital on Friday at around 11 pm. Based on the complaint lodged by Dr Afzal Noor of International Hospital, a case has been registered against agitated mob with Jinsi police station on Saturday.

According to the complaint, on November 3, a 19 years old Tehreen Aslam Khan had bleeding in her uterus and she was admitted to the hospital. As it was necessary to perform a surgery on the patient, laproscpist Dr Vinod Bhivsane performed the surgery and Dr Iliyaas administered anesthesia. At the end of the surgery process, the patient had an heart attack and she was admitted to ICU on ventilator. As she needed further treatment, it was decided to shift her to MGM hospital. At around 10 pm, she was sent to MGM hospital in an ambulance and the doctors escorted the patient. The relatives of the patients argued with the doctors. The doctors then gave information about the patient to the resident medical officers and returned. At around 11 pm, around 12 to 15 relatives of the patient came to International Hospital and ransacked the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police employed strict bandobat at the hospital on Saturday. API Anil Magare is further investigating the case.