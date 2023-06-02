Relaxation in terms and conditions of Gunthewari Act soon!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Sreekanth hinted at granting relaxation in the terms and conditions to attract a response to the drive for regularisation of illegal properties under the Gunthewari Scheme. It may be noted that the state government has granted an extension to the drive till October 31, 2023, said the sources.

The state government made amendments to the Maharashtra Gunthewari Developments Act on March 2, 2021, and announced the regularisation of properties developed in Gunthewari areas till December 31, 2020. As per the government guidelines, the municipal corporation fixed the fee structure, and the regularisation process was extended every six months. The last extension was till April 30, 2023, and it is now extended till October 31, 2023.

The sources claimed that few conditions are likely to be relaxed with the extension. The civic administration would see through the legal hassles while regularising the properties built on reserved land. The CSMC would find an amicable solution without touching the properties. The civic body will seek guidance from the state government in this regard, said the sources.

The municipal corporation is thinking on humanitarian grounds. It is for sure that the constructions made in the gunthewari areas are illegal, but it is equally impossible to demolish them all. Hence the initiative would be taken to bring relaxation in the terms and conditions to regularise them and enhance the revenue collection of the CSMC, said the sources.