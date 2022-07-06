Release of Magic's 'Discover Magic' quarterly newsletter

Aurangabad, July 6:

The quarterly newsletter 'Discover Magic', which reviews the activities of the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) consisting of the information of innovative entrepreneurs in tier 2 and 3 cities in Marathwada and across the country, as well as information of the startup ecosystem, was released here recently,

This fourth edition of the newsletter reviews the work of Magic from April 2022 to June 2022, including information on the national innovation competition, startup for railways, details of guidance given by industrialists Deepak Ghaisas, Girish Chitale, visits to Magic by various dignitaries from startup ecosystem, interview series and various activities undertaken by Magic. CMIA president Nitin Gupta, vice president Dushyant Patil, secretary Arpit Save, Jt secretary Saurabh Bhogle, treasurer Utsav Machhar, jt treasurer Atharvesh Nandawat and former president Shiv Prasad Jaju were present. Magic directors Ashish Garde, Prasad Kokil, Riteish Mishra and Suresh Todkar were present on the occasion.