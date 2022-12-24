Religious programmes in various churches on Christmas

Aurangabad: On the occasion of Christmas (birth anniversary of Jesus Christ) on Sunday, religious programs have been organized in all churches in various parts of the city such as Cantonment, Cidco, Bhavsingpura and Waluj-Pandharpur.

Christmas devotion and holy communion will be held at St Philip's Church, Cantonment, at 10:30 am by Rev SY Ghule. Similar prayers will be held at Karadgaon at 8 am and at 11:30 am at St Leonard's Church Pachod, at 4 pm at Hershey Church with Priest-in-charge Rev Akshay S. This will be followed by devotees taking the Lord's Supper. Missionary Rajendra Jadhav will conduct the religious activities with devotion at Saint Joseph's Church, Thergaon at 8:30 am and at Dongaon at 11:30 am. Similar activities will be held at the Good Shepherd Church, Chikalthana at 8:30 am, Christ Church, Kachner at 12:30 pm and Adul at 3:30 pm by Priest in charge Rev Anant J Khandagale will take the Lord's Supper ritual with devotion.

Rev Bishop RB Gaikwad will perform the religious activities at Bhavsingpura Church, Bhimnagar by Emmanuel Church Ministries. Pastor Amol Gaikwad at Vihamandwa. Pastor Sunil M Gaikwad at Temburni. Pastor Vishal S Waghmare at Dongaon. Pastor Gulab P Hangarge at Srirampur. A religious message will be given with devotion on the occasion of Christmas.