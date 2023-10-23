Renovation of varsity printing press to be done soon: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: “All materials including question papers were printed in the printing press of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). The renovation of the printing press that was established in 1964 will be done to get back its grandeur,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Bamu.

He was speaking during his visit to the Printing Press on Monday and inspected available machines as part of its diamond jubilee year.

Printing Press Manager Parag Hase, director of extramural board Dr Kailas Pathrikar, executive engineering Ravindra Kale, Bhagwan Gadekar and others were present. He also performed ‘Pooja’ of the machiners. Parag Hase gave him information about the printing equipment.

Printing Press 6 decades ago

The printing press was started in 1964 in the campus. There were approved 82 posts, including a manager. Today, there are only six confirmed employees are working. VC Dr Yeole said that there is a need to bring back grandeur to the press. “Efforts will be made to print answer books and other materials in the press. Old machinery will be preserved for the students of printing courses. The degree certificate and election materials were printed in the press on time,” he added.