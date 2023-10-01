Renovation work of Milind College’s hostels to begin on Oct 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Bhikku Sangh will inaugurate the renovation work of two hostels of Milind Colleges in a programme to be held on October 3. Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar constructed Ajanta and Pradnya hostels for boys and girls of Milind College.

The hostels are in dilapidated condition. College Principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan submitted a proposal to the State government for the repair and renovation work of the hostel. The Government approved the proposal and handed over Rs 2 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) through the Social Justice Department (SJD). The PWD will carry out the renovation work of both hostels.

Members of Bhikku Sangh will inaugurate the renovation work at Ajanta Hostel for boys, at 11 am, on Tuesday. The officers from SJD and PWD will also grace the event. Principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan appealed to all to attend the programme.